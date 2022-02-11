UrduPoint.com

Resident, Police Officers Injured In Shooting In Phoenix, Arizona - Police Department

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Phoenix, Arizona - Police Department

A woman and five police officers have been injured in a shooting at a barricaded house in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A woman and five police officers have been injured in a shooting at a barricaded house in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

"The barricade situation has been resolved. There is no threat to the public. The area will be restricted while investigators are on scene," the Phoenix Police Department police said.

The police originally said several officers were injured in the standoff with a barricaded suspect, but later specified that five officers have been injured.

The incident took place as officers responded to a shooting at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in south Phoenix, but were fired upon when arriving on the scene.

An unidentified resident placed a baby outside of a home and when the officers attempted to take the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again. The baby was not hit but one woman was injured and remains in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Phoenix Women

Recent Stories

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

55 seconds ago
 Virus retreats for second week

Virus retreats for second week

57 seconds ago
 Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, F ..

Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, Frank'

1 minute ago
 Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'K ..

Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

1 minute ago
 Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - ..

Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>