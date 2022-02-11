Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Phoenix, Arizona - Police Department

A woman and five police officers have been injured in a shooting at a barricaded house in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A woman and five police officers have been injured in a shooting at a barricaded house in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

"The barricade situation has been resolved. There is no threat to the public. The area will be restricted while investigators are on scene," the Phoenix Police Department police said.

The police originally said several officers were injured in the standoff with a barricaded suspect, but later specified that five officers have been injured.

The incident took place as officers responded to a shooting at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in south Phoenix, but were fired upon when arriving on the scene.

An unidentified resident placed a baby outside of a home and when the officers attempted to take the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again. The baby was not hit but one woman was injured and remains in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.