Residential Building Catches Fire In Eastern Afghanistan - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:23 PM
A multi-story residential building caught fire in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a source told Sputnik on Friday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A multi-story residential building caught fire in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
The incident took place in the country's fifth-largest city of Jalalabad, the source said, noting that the building's lower story is occupied by shops, while the rest by apartments.
Firefighters have already arrived at the scene.