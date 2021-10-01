UrduPoint.com

Residential Building Catches Fire In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:23 PM

A multi-story residential building caught fire in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a source told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A multi-story residential building caught fire in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

The incident took place in the country's fifth-largest city of Jalalabad, the source said, noting that the building's lower story is occupied by shops, while the rest by apartments.

Firefighters have already arrived at the scene.

