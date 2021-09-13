UrduPoint.com

Residential Building Collapse In US' Georgia Leaves Four Injured - Local Fire Department

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:48 PM

Residential Building Collapse in US' Georgia Leaves Four Injured - Local Fire Department

Four people were injured as a residential building partially collapsed in the US state of Georgia, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Four people were injured as a residential building partially collapsed in the US state of Georgia, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department said.

On Sunday, a powerful explosion hit the apartment complex in Dekalb County, destroying several floors and damaging the surrounding buildings. Police officers who arrived at the scene reported a strong smell of gas.

"On arrival Quint21 (firefighters) witnessed a partially collapsed multi-family structure ...The structure was stabilized and our Technical Rescue team was able to search and clear the affected apartments, confirming that there was no one trapped. Four citizens were injured by the blast," the fire department wrote on Facebook late on Sunday.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established, the authorities added.

