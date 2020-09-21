UrduPoint.com
Residential Building Collapse Kills 10 People In India's Bhiwandi - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Residential Building Collapse Kills 10 People in India's Bhiwandi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) At least eight people were killed when a building collapsed in India's Bhiwandi, up to 25 others are feared to be trapped, media report.

The collapse occurred early on Monday morning, The People's Daily said.

A local police official told the Chinese newspaper that at least eight people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, located northeast of Mumbai, and between 20 and 25 were feared trapped.

The Times of India reported on Monday that the death toll from the collapse stood at ten people.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Twitter that 20 people had been rescued by locals. NDRF teams are now working on rescuing others from the rubble.

More Stories From World

