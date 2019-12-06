Residential Building Collapse Kills at Least 2 in Kenyan Capital - Reports

(@imziishan)

Rescue operations are currently underway to save those trapped after a six-story residential building in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi collapsed, killing at least two people, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Rescue operations are currently underway to save those trapped after a six-story residential building in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi collapsed, killing at least two people, national media reported.

A six-story residential building collapsed in the Tassia region of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Friday morning, with local residents blaming the collapse on recent heavy rains, according to the KTN news channel.

First responders have so far reported two deaths from the collapse, while an additional eight people have been rescued from the rubble, the broadcaster stated.

Rescue operations are underway, although the broadcaster reported that the inclement weather had worsened the condition of local roads, preventing ambulances and fire fighters from reaching the site.

This latest deadly building collapse follows an incident at a school in Nairobi in September, which resulted in the deaths of seven children. According to The Star newspaper, the second floor of a two-story school building collapsed, trapping children.