UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residential Building Collapse Kills At Least 2 In Kenyan Capital - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Residential Building Collapse Kills at Least 2 in Kenyan Capital - Reports

Rescue operations are currently underway to save those trapped after a six-story residential building in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi collapsed, killing at least two people, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Rescue operations are currently underway to save those trapped after a six-story residential building in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi collapsed, killing at least two people, national media reported.

A six-story residential building collapsed in the Tassia region of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Friday morning, with local residents blaming the collapse on recent heavy rains, according to the KTN news channel.

First responders have so far reported two deaths from the collapse, while an additional eight people have been rescued from the rubble, the broadcaster stated.

Rescue operations are underway, although the broadcaster reported that the inclement weather had worsened the condition of local roads, preventing ambulances and fire fighters from reaching the site.

This latest deadly building collapse follows an incident at a school in Nairobi in September, which resulted in the deaths of seven children. According to The Star newspaper, the second floor of a two-story school building collapsed, trapping children.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Nairobi SITE September Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

43 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

43 minutes ago

Security beefed up in city Lahore

1 minute ago

DIG holds open court in Lahore

1 minute ago

Pickle factory, sweet shops sealed in Multan

1 minute ago

Speakers stress disseminating Kh Ghulam Fareed's c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.