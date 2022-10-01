UrduPoint.com

Residential Building Collapses In Baghdad, 13 People Rescued - Civil Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Residential Building Collapses in Baghdad, 13 People Rescued - Civil Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) A building with people inside has collapsed in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) said on Saturday, adding that the search operation continues and has already rescued 13.

"The teams are continuing their work to rescue trapped people in the building," CDD said in a statement, as quoted by the Iraqi news Agency, adding that "Civil Defense teams managed to save 13 people."

The building was located in the high-end district of Karrada in central Baghdad.

