Residential Building Damaged In Air Attack On Damascus - Source
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 04:00 AM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) A residential area in the south of the Syrian capital of Damascus came under a rocket attack on Saturday night, at least one building was damaged, a source in the city police told Sputnik.
Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital late on Saturday night.
Syria's state tv reported that air defense systems were repelling a rocket attack over Damascus.
"A residential building in the Kafar Sousah district of Damascus came under Israeli strikes," a source in Damascus police told Sputnik.
The Syrian SANA state news agency said citing police sources that the "Israeli aggression" resulted in several injured and dead.