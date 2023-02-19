Residential Building Damaged in Air Attack on Damascus - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) A residential area in the south of the Syrian capital of Damascus came under a rocket attack on Saturday night, at least one building was damaged, a source in the city police told Sputnik.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital late on Saturday night.

Syria's state tv reported that air defense systems were repelling a rocket attack over Damascus.

"A residential building in the Kafar Sousah district of Damascus came under Israeli strikes," a source in Damascus police told Sputnik.

The Syrian SANA state news agency said citing police sources that the "Israeli aggression" resulted in several injured and dead.