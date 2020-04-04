Residential Building Partially Collapses in E. Moscow Region Over Gas Blast - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A gas explosion made a five-story residential house partially collapse in the eastern Orekhovo-Zuyevo city of the Moscow Region, the local branch of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik.

According to the statement, the blast occurred on the third floor, making a section of apartments collapse between the third and fifth floors.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov has taken the situation under personal control, his press service said.

The information about casualties is currently being clarified.