(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Residents in five neighborhoods in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning province have been prohibited from leaving their homes, local authorities said on Friday amid resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in the city.

"The residential neighborhoods in those five areas need to enforce strict home quarantine requirements and prohibit residents from leaving their homes," the statement from the local authorities' official Weibo account said.

To provide basic daily necessities for the residents under quarantine, authorities would arrange qualified companies to help the residents make orders online and ensure timely delivery of their orders, the statement added.

The draconian containment measures came after a cluster of new COVID-19 cases were identified in Dalian in recent days.

From December 15-24, the city has identified 19 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 asymptomatic cases.

Local authorities have also launched a city-wide campaign to test all local residents for possible COVID-19 infections. As of Friday, the city has collected 4.75 million samples and completed 3.13 million tests.