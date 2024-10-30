Residents Flee Lebanon's Baalbek After Israel Evacuation Warning
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Residents of Baalbek rushed out of their homes Wednesday after the Israeli army ordered Lebanon's main eastern city and its outskirts evacuated for the first time in more than a month of war.
The Israeli army urged residents of Baalbek and surrounding villages to leave immediately, warning it was preparing attacks on Hezbollah targets.
The main roads out of the city were jammed with vehicles as civilians fled in panic, an AFP correspondent reported.
Civil defence vehicles drove around the city urging everyone to leave immediately over loudspeaker.
"The city is almost empty," the correspondent said about an hour after the evacuation warning.
"The (Israeli army) will act forcefully against Hezbollah interests within your city and villages", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.
The post included a map of the entire city in the eastern Bekaa Valley and its outskirts, an area where the Iran-backed Hezbollah holds sway.
On Monday, Lebanon's health ministry said at least 60 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Bekaa, most of them in the Baalbek region.
After nearly a year of cross-border fire with Hezbollah, Israel last month ramped up strikes on the group's strongholds and then sent ground forces across the border.
The war has killed at least 1,754 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.
