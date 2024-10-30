Residents Flee Lebanon's Baalbek After Israel Evacuation Warning
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Residents of Baalbek rushed out of their homes Wednesday after the Israeli army ordered Lebanon's main eastern city and its outskirts evacuated for the first time in more than a month of war.
The Israeli army urged residents of Baalbek and surrounding villages to leave immediately, warning it was preparing attacks on Hezbollah targets.
The main roads out of the city were jammed with vehicles as civilians fled in panic, an AFP correspondent reported.
Civil defence vehicles drove around the city urging everyone to leave immediately over loudspeaker.
Mosques and churches in the city delivered the same message over their loudspeakers.
"The city is almost empty," the correspondent said about an hour after the evacuation warning.
Before the evacuation order, the war had forced 60 percent of its estimated 250,000 residents to flee, an official previously told AFP, while the rest were mainly crammed into the city's few Sunni-majority neighbourhoods.
"The (Israeli army) will act forcefully against Hezbollah interests within your city and villages", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.
The post included a map of the entire city and its outskirts.
Known as Heliopolis (City of the Sun) in ancient times, Baalbek boasts one of the world's largest complex of Roman temples -- designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO.
On Monday, Lebanon's health ministry said at least 60 people were killed in Israeli raids on the eastern Bekaa Valley, most of them in the Baalbek region.
After nearly a year of cross-border fire with Hezbollah, Israel last month ramped up strikes on the group's strongholds and then sent ground forces across the border.
The war has killed at least 1,754 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.
Recent Stories
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit; leaves for Doha29 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total49 minutes ago
-
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities49 minutes ago
-
Russia eats away at territory, and Ukrainian morale59 minutes ago
-
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities59 minutes ago
-
Residents flee Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation warning59 minutes ago
-
Mediators to propose Gaza truce amid deadly Israeli strikes59 minutes ago
-
BASF reports income boost in Q3 but cautious on full-year outlook1 hour ago
-
Typhoon Trami leaves seven dead, one missing in China's Hainan1 hour ago
-
Dortmund's woes continue with German Cup exit at Wolfsburg1 hour ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands -- GFZ1 hour ago