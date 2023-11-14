Open Menu

Residents Get Brief Return To Volcano-risk Icelandic Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Grindavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) From Christmas gifts to sheep, residents forced from an Icelandic town damaged by hundreds of earthquakes in recent days were able to briefly return on Monday to retrieve their belongings, authorities said.

The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of Saturday after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption.

The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw.

"Many roads are just wrecked.

It's like a maze that you have to drive through," Johannes Daoi Johannesson, 34, told AFP on returning to the town.

"I was basically here just to empty my house as much as I could and take the essentials," he said, along with "something for the kids, Christmas presents."

After waiting for hours in their cars, residents could enter their homes for just a few minutes to collect their valuables, with Icelandic police and civil protection vehicles on standby.

"We ask everyone to take as short a time as possible," the country's emergency response department said in a statement, adding that it was limiting numbers to two people per vehicle.

