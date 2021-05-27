UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of 10 Districts Of DR Congo's Goma Evacuated Over Eruption Threat - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 AM

Residents of 10 Districts of DR Congo's Goma Evacuated Over Eruption Threat - Authorities

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Residents of 10 districts of the city of Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), have been evacuated over the threat of a new eruption of the Mount Nyigarongo volcano, North Kivu province governor, Gen. Ndima Kongba Constant, said.

The governor told the regional television that the decision had been made after consultations with scientists.

Residents of the 10 most vulnerable districts will be relocated to another city.

On Saturday, the volcano, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Goma and Lake Kivu on DR Congo's border with Rwanda, started to erupt. About 8,000 Goma residents reportedly fled the eruption to Rwanda. Over 30 people are reported dead in the natural disaster.

The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002, when around 250 people were killed and 120,000 were left without homes as lava flows destroyed about 20% of Goma.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Goma Rwanda Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Border TV

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

6 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

8 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.