RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Residents of 10 districts of the city of Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), have been evacuated over the threat of a new eruption of the Mount Nyigarongo volcano, North Kivu province governor, Gen. Ndima Kongba Constant, said.

The governor told the regional television that the decision had been made after consultations with scientists.

Residents of the 10 most vulnerable districts will be relocated to another city.

On Saturday, the volcano, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Goma and Lake Kivu on DR Congo's border with Rwanda, started to erupt. About 8,000 Goma residents reportedly fled the eruption to Rwanda. Over 30 people are reported dead in the natural disaster.

The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002, when around 250 people were killed and 120,000 were left without homes as lava flows destroyed about 20% of Goma.