Residents of Afghan Nad-e-Ali District Flee Homes as Clashes in Helmand Continue

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Residents of the Nad-e-Ali district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province are seeking refuge in the city of Lashkar Gah as fighting between the country's forces and the Taliban radical movement entered the third day, a civilian source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Clashes between the Afghan forces and the militants intensified in the Chah-E Anjir and Nad-e-Ali districts of Helmand province over the weekend.

"These families are from different parts of Nad-e-Ali district.

As the fighting escalated, the family members only saved their heads and came to Lashkar Gah," the source said.

The hostilities are still raging in different parts of the province, the source noted.

The center of Nad-e-Ali district has been cordoned off, while the highway to Lashkar Gah has been closed. There are no reports about any fatalities caused by the clashes.

The escalation comes amid the ongoing reconciliation talks between the Taliban and the national government in the Qatari capital of Doha.