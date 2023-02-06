UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Beirut Feel Tremors Of New Earthquake - Eyewitnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Residents of Beirut Feel Tremors of New Earthquake - Eyewitnesses

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Many residents of Beirut took to the streets as they felt another wave of tremors in the Lebanese capital, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Monday.

New tremors were also felt in several cities in Syria, as well as in Ankara and its outskirts.

"Another series of aftershocks was just felt in Beirut.

(They were) weaker than at night, but many people took to the streets, fearing possible consequences," an eyewitness said.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 912 have been killed and another 5,385 have been injured. Tremors were felt in Syria and Lebanon.

