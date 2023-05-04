UrduPoint.com

Residents Of French Town Of Saintes Block Railway To Protest Macron's Visit

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Demonstrators have blocked a railway track in the town of Saintes in western France to protest the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has signed into law the unpopular pension reform, French left-wing political organization Revolution Permanente said on Thursday

"People have just took to the railway track in Saintes in an unplanned demonstration, but have been stopped by the CRS (Republican Security Corps)'s cordons," Revolution Permanente tweeted.

The organization's post was accompanied by a video of dozens of protesters walking over the railway track carrying flags.

In addition, power has been partly cut at a technological college in the French department of Charente-Maritime, where Macron is scheduled to deliver a speech, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The actions took place despite the fact that the Charente-Maritime police had announced a ban on protests in the area near the college from 7.30 a.m. until 6.00 p.m. local time (from 05:00 to 16:00 GMT) on Thursday, the report said.

A similar incident occurred during Macron's visit to a plant of wood construction company Mathis in eastern France on April 19. Trade unions protesting against the pension reform cut power at the facility then.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

