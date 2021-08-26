UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Houses Close To Explosion-Hit Kazakh Military Unit To Be Evacuated - Military

Thu 26th August 2021

Residents of Houses Close to Explosion-Hit Kazakh Military Unit to Be Evacuated - Military

Residents of houses located close to the military unit in Kazakhstan's south where an explosion was registered will be evacuated, Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Residents of houses located close to the military unit in Kazakhstan's south where an explosion was registered will be evacuated, Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region.

Fire brigades are working on the scene.

"This warehouse mostly stores engineering ammunition, which do not have a long range. In order to ensure the safety of the population, measures were taken to evacuate residents of nearby houses," Shpekbaev said in a videoaddress.

