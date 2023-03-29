Nearly 100 percent of those polled in the Hungarian town of Salgotarjan supported changing the name of the town's elementary school back after the world's first cosmonaut, Soviet pilot Yuri Gagarin, Deputy Mayor Mate Huszar said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Nearly 100 percent of those polled in the Hungarian town of Salgotarjan supported changing the name of the town's elementary school back after the world's first cosmonaut, Soviet pilot Yuri Gagarin, Deputy Mayor Mate Huszar said on Wednesday.

"I think the most important thing is that according to the results of a survey launched on social networks, in which 2,000 people expressed their opinion, 98 percent said: 'Let it be Gagarin again.' The result is considered statistically significant starting from 150 respondents. Therefore, I believe that the lawmakers will take into account, understand and accept the unequivocal opinion of Salgotarjan's residents!" Huszar wrote on social media, adding that Gagarin's historic achievement was not a question of nationality.

The deputy mayor said that the issue of changing the school's name back to its historical one will be discussed at a town meeting on March 30. The online vote on the question will close later on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, including in the cultural sector. Some west-leaning countries have demolished monuments dedicated to prominent Russian figures. Moscow has repeatedly accused the West of pursuing a policy of belligerent Russophobia and trying to minimize the importance of Russian culture in world history.