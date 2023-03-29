UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote To Rename School Back After Gagarin - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Official

Nearly 100 percent of those polled in the Hungarian town of Salgotarjan supported changing the name of the town's elementary school back after the world's first cosmonaut, Soviet pilot Yuri Gagarin, Deputy Mayor Mate Huszar said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Nearly 100 percent of those polled in the Hungarian town of Salgotarjan supported changing the name of the town's elementary school back after the world's first cosmonaut, Soviet pilot Yuri Gagarin, Deputy Mayor Mate Huszar said on Wednesday.

"I think the most important thing is that according to the results of a survey launched on social networks, in which 2,000 people expressed their opinion, 98 percent said: 'Let it be Gagarin again.' The result is considered statistically significant starting from 150 respondents. Therefore, I believe that the lawmakers will take into account, understand and accept the unequivocal opinion of Salgotarjan's residents!" Huszar wrote on social media, adding that Gagarin's historic achievement was not a question of nationality.

The deputy mayor said that the issue of changing the school's name back to its historical one will be discussed at a town meeting on March 30. The online vote on the question will close later on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, including in the cultural sector. Some west-leaning countries have demolished monuments dedicated to prominent Russian figures. Moscow has repeatedly accused the West of pursuing a policy of belligerent Russophobia and trying to minimize the importance of Russian culture in world history.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Social Media Salgotarjan February March From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

10 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

1 minute ago
 DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enh ..

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enhance market access

25 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work d ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmenta ..

25 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 editi ..

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.