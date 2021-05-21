TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Israel's home front command ordered residents of areas bordering the Gaza Strip to remain in shelters until further notice, the army's said.

"In accordance with updated instructions from the home front command, residents of areas located within seven kilometers of the border with the Gaza Strip are asked to stay in their homes and in the immediate vicinity of shelters from now until further notice," the military said.

It is noted that any activity or movement in the open space in this area is prohibited.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which will take effect later.