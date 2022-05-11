UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Kherson Region Should Decide On Region's Inclusion In Russia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:13 PM

It is up to residents of the Kherson region to decide whether the region will become part of Russia or not, but this issue must have a legal justification and be legitimate, as in the case of Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson region's military-civilian administration, said that the regional authorities will appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region in Russia.

"Of course, residents of the Kherson region should decide after all ... whether such appeal should be or should not be. And residents of the Kherson region should also determine their fate. Of course, this issue should be clearly and carefully verified and evaluated by lawyers and legal experts because, of course, such fateful decisions should have an absolutely clear legal background, legal justification, be absolutely legitimate, as in the case with Crimea," Peskov told reporters.

