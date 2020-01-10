Residents of Kyrgyz Village Evacuated Following Tensions on Tajik Border - Press Service

The residents of a Kyrgyz village, which is located close to the border with Tajikistan, were temporarily evacuated on Friday due to tensions on the Tajik border, the press service of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region told Sputnik

On Friday night, unidentified individuals attacked border police and threw stones at cars and a house, according to Kyrgyz Border Service.

"The residents of Kok-Tash settlement close to the border with Tajikistan were temporarily relocated from their houses to a school building for security purposes," the press service said, adding that the residents of another border region, Dakhma, were also evacuated.

The shooting had already stopped, and the situation in the border area was relatively stable, according to the statement.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik part of the border often witnesses tensions between the local population and border guards of the two states. The main reason for such tensions is the absence of clear boundaries between the two nations.