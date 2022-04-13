Residents of Mariupol Do Not Confirm Reports About Use of Chemical Substances in City

BEZYMENNOYE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Residents of Mariupol said they know nothing about the alleged attack on the city with the use of chemical weapons.

On Monday, Ukrainian battalion Azov, with commonly recognized neo-Nazi ideology, accused the Russian forces of having used a poisonous chemical substance against its fighters in Mariupol, which allegedly resulted in the militants and even some civilians feeling sick.

"I myself am from the Levoberezhny District, but this is the first time I hear about this information. I haven't seen or heard anything like that," a resident of Mariupol, who was evacuated from the city, told Sputnik.

Another resident of Mariupol, who is staying in the city, said: "At the moment, I can only say one thing. We have been here since (April) 10. Today I talked with my mother, who is currently in the Kalius region, and she said that everything is fine, she feels fine, no such incidents and there were no gases, there was nothing like that."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the United States cannot confirm the allegations that a chemical weapon was used in Mariupol.