Residents Of Mexico's Huitzilac Torch Historical Palace After Arrests Of Locals - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Residents of Mexico's Huitzilac Torch Historical Palace After Arrests of Locals - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The residents of the southern Mexican city of Huitzilac have set fire to a historical building as a sign of protest against an allegedly illegal arrest of their neighbors over the devastation of a forest, El Universal newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to footage published by the news outlet, Huitzilac's residents have set ablaze the building's hall.

Mexican news agencies reported that the arrest of the city's residents during a Mexican National Guard operation caused resentment among the locals who also torched one of the vehicles belonging to local authorities.

Mexican officials have not commented on the incident yet.

