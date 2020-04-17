UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Monaco To Receive Protective Masks Free Of Charge - Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The authorities of Monaco will distribute protective masks to all residents of the principality free of charge as a part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

"The government has decided to focus on the production of fabric masks for its 38,000 residents ...

Each of them will receive for free two masks that can be washed and reused within a month," the authorities said in a statement.

According to the statement, the distribution of these masks will start on Friday with City Hall employees personally delivering them to older people over 65 years of age. Other residents will receive masks through the mail.

So far, Monaco has registered 93 cases of the disease and three fatalities.

