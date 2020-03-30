Residents of Moscow Region Who Lost Job Amid COVID19 Will Get Special Allowance - Governor

Residents of Moscow suburbs who have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic will get an additional allowance of 15 thousand rubles ($190) if they worked for at least 60 days this year, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said

"The main goal of the allowance is to support those who lost their job these days, because of the coronavirus. An additional allowance of 15,000 rubles will be paid to those who worked no less than 60 days this year," Vorobyov said on his Instagram page.

The only exception will be people who have been fired because of some kind of misdemeanor, the governor added.

On Sunday, residents of Moscow Region were told not to leave their homes except for food shopping, getting medical assistance, going to work or to a bank, or walking pets and disposing of trash.

The self-isolation order took effect at 8 p. m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT), Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in an address uploaded to his Instagram page on Sunday. All parks and playgrounds had been closed, he added.

According to the Russian government, more than 1,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, 64 people have recovered, while 8 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.