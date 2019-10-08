CANONSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Residents of the town of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania angrily confronted state officials at a public meeting late Monday to demand an investigation into whether fracking has caused a spike in childhood cancers in the area.

"We want answers about what's going on with fracking and how it's affecting us and our children, our air our water and our land," one resident said.

Officials from the state's Department of Health had called the town meeting to discuss the results their study into childhood cancers in the area, including Ewing sarcoma, an extremely rare childhood cancer that occurs in bones or soft tissues

Since 2008, at least 67 cases of childhood cancers, including 27 cases of Ewing sarcoma, have been documented here in the county of Washington and the neighboring counties of Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland.

The exact cause of Ewing's sarcoma, which is detected in only about 200 children in the United States each year, remains largely unknown, but the disease is not inherited, meaning that it is not passed down from a parent to a child.

During Monday's meeting, Health Department officials explained that they evaluated cancer incidence rates for Ewing's family of tumors (EFOT), childhood cancer and radiation-related cancers in the area and compared them to the rest of Pennsylvania's statewide rates.

"The number of EFOT cases in Washington County and within the Canon-McMillan school District does not signify a hotspot compared to the rest of the state," the department said in factsheet distributed at the meeting.

But the town's residents remained unconvinced. Many noted that the state's study did not include all of the Ewing cases.

The Department of Health examined three of Ewing cases in Canonsburg when it conducted its assessment, but three others, including two that were diagnosed last year, were not included.

Cindy Talent, whose son Curt died of Ewing sarcoma in 2011, was among the residents who cast doubt on the state's conclusions.

"Something's really really wrong," Valent said, "Nobody wants to say it but something is triggering the Ewing cases.

What's changed? I would demand that the Department of Health look at these cases, and look at all the drill sites."

Alison Cobb, whose husband underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation before beating Ewing sarcoma in August, also demanded that state officials compare the cancer incidence rates in the area before and after the local fracking boom.

"You have to include that environmental aspect. Otherwise, this is a manipulated report and it's a waste of everybody's time," Cobb said, drawing the town's applause. "All we're getting fed is lies and crap."

Another resident derided state officials for their failure to include all of the cancer cases in their study, which she said appeared like a "joke."

"When you're living in an area where you see a 125 percent increase in bone cancer - This is not a joke to the people here. It's not a joke when you lose your son or your brother or your best friend got cancer .... There's got to be some sort of anger. ... My brother is dead," she said.

She also echoed the same demand that state officials examine the possibility that fracking is to blame for the apparent spike in childhood cancers.

"What was in this area that boomed. What came into this area that boomed right before that (the spike in cancer cases)? I know no one is going to say it ... but I'll say it, this area was polluted by fracking," she said, drawing rapturous applause.

Hydraulic fracturing is a highly volatile process in which a toxic mix of chemicals is injected at high pressure into the earth to break up rocks and extract the natural gas trapped inside. The process produces waste that includes multiple substances that are known to be harmful to human health, including benzene, toluene, xylene and ethylbenzene.

Washington County has nearly 1,200 active fracking wells, and production the Department of Environmental Protection has documented more than 4,000 fracking violations here, including failure to properly dispose of residual waste and pollution, hazardous well venting and pollution of local waters with toxic substances.