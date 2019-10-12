UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Ras Al-Ain Abandon City Following Turkish Airstrikes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The majority of Ras al-Ain's residents has already left the city due to airstrikes by the Turkish military, Ilyas El Morr, the secretary general of the Union of middle East Christians told Sputnik on Friday.

"All Christian and Armenian families, even Kurdish ones, have abandoned Ras al-Ain.

You could say that the city is empty," he said.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Turkish military conducted airstrikes on Ras al-Ain soon followed by a ground offensive.

