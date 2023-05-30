Residents of Several Entrances in 2 Houses in Moscow Hit by UAV Temporary Evacuated- Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Measures have been taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two residential buildings in Moscow affected by a drone attack during the work of emergency services, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, several residential buildings in Moscow were slightly damaged as a result of an UAV attack, the mayor said.

All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents. So far, no one has been seriously injured.

"For safety reasons, during the work of emergency services, measures were taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by a UAV. Immediately after the end of the work of special services, residents will be able to return to their apartments," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.