Residents Of Sorsogon Province In Philippines Evacuated Over Volcano Eruption - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Residents of Sorsogon Province in Philippines Evacuated Over Volcano Eruption - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) More than 1,000 families were ordered to evacuate due to the eruption of the Bulusan volcano in the Philippine province of Sorsogon, Philippine newspaper Inquirer said on Monday, citing local officials.

Some 1,500 families in the municipality of Juban were affected by the ashfall, Arvee Lodronio, head of the town's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told the newspaper.

The eruption began on Sunday and the municipal government ordered the forced evacuation of residents, Lodronio said, adding that those with respiratory illnesses, senior citizens, and children within the five-kilometer radius of the volcano are the first to be evacuated.

But some residents refuse to leave their homes, the newspaper added.

Residents in the affected areas need drinking water and other basic necessities due to a possible contamination of spring water sources, Lodronio noted.

Tourist facilities in the Bulusan volcano area will be temporarily closed, and airlines have been advised to avoid flying over the crater, the newspaper reported.

The Philippine Department of Health has warned of the dangers of inhaling carbon dioxide and fluorine emissions that could be released into the atmosphere by the volcanic eruption.

