Residents of Southern Lebanese Village Clash With UN Peacekeepers - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A group of people have blocked a car with peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and thrown stones at the officers, media reported.

The incident took place in the southern Lebanese village of Chaqra, RT Arabic reported, citing its correspondent.

Residents of the village said that the clash erupted after the peacekeepers tried to make photos in the settlement.

The Lebanese army helped the peacekeepers and ensured their passage. UNIFIL has condemned the incident.