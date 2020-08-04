BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Residents of Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor took to the streets to protest against the presence of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US military, in the country, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Syria's SANA news agency, residents of the province's eastern village of Jdeid Agedat thwarted an attempt by the Kurdish forces to raid the area. They detained seven SDF members during clashes and seized three vehicles of the group along with their weapons.

In addition, residents of the Dhiban village managed to expel SDF members from their checkpoints and schools the group had been using as bases, the news agency added.

Clashes between locals and SDF members started earlier in the day after the latter began dispersing protesters, who burned tires and blocked main roads in the village of Hawaej, with the use of firearms, the news agency reported, adding that the Kurdish forces injured three civilians.