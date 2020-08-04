UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Hold Rallies Against Kurdish, US Forces Presence- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Residents of Syria's Deir ez-Zor Hold Rallies Against Kurdish, US Forces Presence- Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Residents of Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor took to the streets to protest against the presence of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US military, in the country, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Syria's SANA news agency, residents of the province's eastern village of Jdeid Agedat thwarted an attempt by the Kurdish forces to raid the area. They detained seven SDF members during clashes and seized three vehicles of the group along with their weapons.

In addition, residents of the Dhiban village managed to expel SDF members from their checkpoints and schools the group had been using as bases, the news agency added.

Clashes between locals and SDF members started earlier in the day after the latter began dispersing protesters, who burned tires and blocked main roads in the village of Hawaej, with the use of firearms, the news agency reported, adding that the Kurdish forces injured three civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Syria Vehicles Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

49 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scatte ..

12 minutes ago

3 killed in Waziristan firing incident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.