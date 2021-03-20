MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Agreements were reached on the return of residents of a number of settlements in the Syrian province of Raqqa to their homes, which were previously blocked, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish troops had blocked three settlements in the Syrian province of Raqqa for the return of local residents who left their homes due to hostilities.

"With the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, agreements have been reached on the return of residents of the settlements of al-Muallaq, Jebel and Saida, Ayn Issa district, Raqqa province, to their homes left by them due to hostilities," Karpov said.