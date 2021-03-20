UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Syria's Raqqa Province Can Return To Unblocked Homes - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Residents of Syria's Raqqa Province Can Return to Unblocked Homes - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Agreements were reached on the return of residents of a number of settlements in the Syrian province of Raqqa to their homes, which were previously blocked, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish troops had blocked three settlements in the Syrian province of Raqqa for the return of local residents who left their homes due to hostilities.

"With the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, agreements have been reached on the return of residents of the settlements of al-Muallaq, Jebel and Saida, Ayn Issa district, Raqqa province, to their homes left by them due to hostilities," Karpov said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Saida

Recent Stories

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's ..

19 minutes ago

Minister lauds govt for fixing Rs 1800 support pri ..

10 minutes ago

Relief, anxiety as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs ..

10 minutes ago

One COVID-19 patient dies, 24 more cases reported ..

10 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Says Will Meet With Turkish ..

10 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.