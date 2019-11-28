UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Texas Town Ordered To Leave After Second Blast At Chemical Plant - Reports

Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Some 60,000 residents have been directed to evacuate following the second explosion at the Port Neches chemical plant in the US state of Texas, local media reported.

Judge Jeff Branick has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Port Neches and Groves, KFDM reported on Wednesday.

According to KBMT, county officials ordered the evacuation of a 4-mile radius around the plant.

The second explosion at the TPC Group plant occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT), and followed the first blast, that happened at around 1:00 a.m. local time.

Following the first explosion, the TPC Group plant stated in a statement that the personnel have been evacuated, and accounted for while three personnel were being treated for injuries.

