Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

Residents of Venezuela's Caracas Awakened by 4.4 Magnitude Quake Registered East of City

Citizens of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas were awakened on Thursday by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake registered east of the city

The quake took place at 5:40 a.m. local time (9:40 GMT).

The quake took place at 5:40 a.m. local time (9:40 GMT).

"I got very scared because I felt how all of my building trembled," Marlene Diaz, a resident of the Chacao municipality, told Sputnik.

People living in the nearby cities of Guatire and Guarenas felt the tremors as well.

"I felt my bed moving with a lot of strength and awakened my family members, but, as it passed very quickly, we decided to stay at home," Rosana Garcia, a Guatire resident, said.

According to the Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research, the 4.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at a depth of 5.5 miles on Tortuga Island.

