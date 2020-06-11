Citizens of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas were awakened on Thursday by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake registered east of the city

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Citizens of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas were awakened on Thursday by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake registered east of the city.

The quake took place at 5:40 a.m. local time (9:40 GMT).

"I got very scared because I felt how all of my building trembled," Marlene Diaz, a resident of the Chacao municipality, told Sputnik.

People living in the nearby cities of Guatire and Guarenas felt the tremors as well.

"I felt my bed moving with a lot of strength and awakened my family members, but, as it passed very quickly, we decided to stay at home," Rosana Garcia, a Guatire resident, said.

According to the Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research, the 4.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at a depth of 5.5 miles on Tortuga Island.