UrduPoint.com

Residents Raise Health Concerns After Ohio Toxic Train Derailment - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Residents Raise Health Concerns After Ohio Toxic Train Derailment - Reports

Residents around East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical of US Environmental Protection Agency claims that it is safe to return home, after a train derailment earlier this month led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion, NewsNation reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Residents around East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical of US Environmental Protection Agency claims that it is safe to return home, after a train derailment earlier this month led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion, NewsNation reported on Monday.

Residents have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, the report said. The EPA says tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents.

Two Pennsylvania residents filed a Federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Related Topics

Palestine Water Norfolk SITE February

Recent Stories

Balloons Spotted in US Central Command Area, Have ..

Balloons Spotted in US Central Command Area, Have Not Posed Threat - US Air Forc ..

8 minutes ago
 Launch of Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Postponed Until E ..

Launch of Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Postponed Until Early March at Most - Roscosmos ..

8 minutes ago
 Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a voi ..

Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a void uneasy to fill

6 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging Atta, ..

Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging Atta, chicken prices

6 minutes ago
 Photos Show That Soyuz MS-22 Depressurized Due to ..

Photos Show That Soyuz MS-22 Depressurized Due to External Impact - Roscosmos CE ..

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 team distributes tents among citizens ..

Rescue 1122 team distributes tents among citizens of quake-hit Turkiye

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.