Residents Raise Health Concerns After Ohio Toxic Train Derailment - Reports

Residents around East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical of US Environmental Protection Agency claims that it is safe to return home, after a train derailment earlier this month led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion, NewsNation reported on Monday

Residents have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.

Residents have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, the report said. The EPA says tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents.

Two Pennsylvania residents filed a Federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.