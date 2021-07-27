UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Urged Indoors After Blast At German Chemical Site

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:58 PM

Residents urged indoors after blast at German chemical site

A huge explosion at a chemical park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday sent a column of black smoke into the air, with officials urging residents to shelter indoors and close their windows

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A huge explosion at a chemical park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday sent a column of black smoke into the air, with officials urging residents to shelter indoors and close their windows.

The blast at the Chempark industrial site triggered an "extreme danger" alert on Germany's NINA warning app, urging residents to close all doors and windows and keep the emergency phone numbers free as much as possible.

Police in the nearby city of Cologne tweeted that they were closing several motorways in the Leverkusen area because of "major damage".

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Residents said the blast could be heard far and wide, with some saying their windows were rattled by the force of the explosion.

Many shared images on social media of the smoke billowing from the chemical site in Leverkusen's Buerrig district, which houses several well-known companies including Bayer, Evonik Industries and Lanxess.

Local media reported that the explosion appears to have originated from a hazardous waste incineration plant on the site.

"For still unknown reasons there was an explosion at Chempark Leverkusen," the Chempark company said on its Twitter feed, adding that firefighters were at the scene.

"Residents are asked to move into closed rooms and keeps doors and windows shut."

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter German Company Germany Alert Cologne SITE Media All From Nina Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

42 seconds ago

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

31 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

24 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

25 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

25 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.