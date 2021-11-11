UrduPoint.com

Residents Voice Fear In Tense Polish Border Town

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

N a town swept up in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, residents said they were worried by the growing tensions but voiced support for the Polish government's tough stance

Sokolka, Poland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :In a town swept up in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, residents said they were worried by the growing tensions but voiced support for the Polish government's tough stance.

Since Monday, when hundreds of migrants marched to the Polish border from Belarus, columns of police and military vehicles have criss-crossed the normally sleepy town of around 19,000 people.

"I'm afraid of the migrants getting through and what the consequences would be," said Henryk Lenkiewicz, a 67-year-old pensioner walking by a community noticeboard in the town centre.

But 79-year-old Regina said she was more worried about the stand-off with Belarus than the migrants.

"We are afraid of the situation with Belarus. There are dozens of police cars going back and forth in the town," she said as she waited for a bus.

The government has accused Belarus of "state terrorism", saying the regime is sending migrants, most of them from the middle East, to the EU and NATO border and pushing them to cross.

It has sent 15,000 troops to the border to aid police and border guards to stop the migrants getting through, overwhelming the border region.

"The residents here are under constant stress," said the deputy mayor, Piotr Romanowicz.

Izabela Korecki, a 38-year-old housewife out for a walk with her two daughters, agreed saying: "We hear the sirens and helicopters all the time".

Related Topics

NATO Police Vehicles Regina Belarus Middle East Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2021-22

9 minutes ago
 PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Z ..

PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Zartaj Gul

6 seconds ago
 USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakista ..

USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakistani products: Razak

7 seconds ago
 EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Mi ..

EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Migrants With Airlines - Maas

9 seconds ago
 Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

10 seconds ago
 EU Commission Raises Year-Average Price Forecast o ..

EU Commission Raises Year-Average Price Forecast of Brent Oil for 2021 to $71.6

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.