Resigned Swedish Prime Minister Offered To Form New Government - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Swedish parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen gave acting Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who resigned following a motion of no-confidence, the opportunity to form a new government by July 5, Radio Sweden reported in Thursday.

According to the radio station, Lofven will have the chance to regain his position if he secures support in the parliament by next Monday.

However, if the Social Democrats, led by Lofven, give up the attempt, there will reportedly be a vote either way ” on the Moderate Party opposition instead.

Under Swedish law, four such votes must be held before a new election can happen, the radio added.

Lofven announced his resignation on Monday following the motion of no-confidence over his controversial rental reform. He reportedly asked Norlen to try and form a new government, and the parliamentary chief delegated the task to Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the Moderate Party.

Kristersson had until Friday to rally parliamentary support, but announced earlier on Thursday that he would be unable to form the cabinet.

More Stories From World

