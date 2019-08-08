Resigned US Ambassador to Return Home From Russia in 6 Weeks - Family

(@imziishan)

Outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and his family return home in six weeks, his wife announced Thursday on social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and his family return home in six weeks, his wife announced Thursday on social networks.

Mary Kaye Huntsman posted a photo on Instagram showing the pair posing in front of a Zhiguli, an old Soviet car. Huntsman submitted his resignation to the president this week and is due to step down on October 3.

"Six weeks until we return back home.

Not sure however, if this Russian classic will make it all the way. I remember my first trip here 30 years ago, and the streets were full of these old zigulis! Now increasingly a rare find," she wrote.

Huntsman is touted to return to the state of Utah and run for governor, although he has not confirmed this information. Reacting to the news of his resignation, the Russian Foreign Ministry called him a professional diplomat who, in spite of everything, could not unlock the potential of US-Russia ties.