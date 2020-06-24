Resigning Pentagon Officials Leave 'Legacy of Excellence' - Defense Secretary Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Resigning US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Lisa Porter leave "a legacy of excellence" for their successors, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During their tenures, Dr. Griffin and Dr. Porter advanced critical work on the department's modernization priorities," Esper said. "They leave an office with a legacy of excellence in the research and development of technology that ensures American military advantage on land, at sea, in the air and in space.

"

On Tuesday, Griffin and Porter tendered their resignations effective on July 10, Esper noted.

Griffin served as the Defense Department's chief technology officer and has criticized the slow and "process driven" way the US armed forces develops and procures satellites and other systems while other nations like China are moving at a more rapid pace, Space news reported.

Griffin urged setting up a separate Pentagon agency to focus on space innovation and the development of low Earth orbit (LEO) space systems that utilize private sector technology, Space News noted.