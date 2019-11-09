The main problem around Iran's heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak, as well as around its other projects tied to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal) is to make them resistant to US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The main problem around Iran's heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak, as well as around its other projects tied to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal) is to make them resistant to US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"The problem around the project in Arak is pretty much the same as with other elements of the JCPOA, namely how to make these projects resistant to the US sanctions pressure. The secondary extraterritorial sanctions, which are recklessly and widely applied by the United States, in many situation practically practically shackle normal work," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The diplomat noted that blaming Iran for each step it makes would be exactly what opponents to the JCPOA want.

"One should look in the other direction. If there wasn't such persistent and stubborn desire of the United States to destroy and break all of this, there would be no questions about how the project of reconfiguration of the heavy water reactor in Arak is implemented," Ryabkov added.