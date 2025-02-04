Open Menu

Resilient Chelsea Impress Maresca In Comeback Win Over West Ham

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Enzo Maresca hailed Chelsea's mental strength as they came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move into fourth place in the Premier League on Monday.

Maresca's side trailed to Jarrod Bowen's strike late in the first half at Stamford Bridge, sparking jeers from frustrated fans after a lethargic start.

But Maresca's decision to send on Pedro Neto in the second half proved decisive as the Portugal forward bagged Chelsea's equaliser.

As he has been so often over the last two seasons, Cole Palmer was the catalyst for the Blues' 74th-minute winner when his cross deflected in off West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After a disappointing run of one win in seven league games, Maresca was relieved to see Chelsea get back on track in spirited fashion.

"It is huge. Today was a tough game, especially mentally. When West Ham come here and sit back with 10 players behind the ball, it's not easy.

You have to be mentally strong and you need to be patient," he said.

"We had more than 10 shots in the first half. We had clear chances in the first half but unfortunately, we missed the target.

"With some changes the game changed. Overall we completely deserved to win."

Maresca has been concerned that his players were distracted by speculation over potential transfers in and out of Stamford Bridge leading up to Monday's deadline day.

Relieved that the window would be closed after 2300 GMT, the Italian can focus on leading Chelsea's fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

"It was a good weekend for us in terms of results and we knew today was even better," he said.

"We are there and hopefully we can be there until the end. Playing this kind of game in February, where we are still there, is an important statement."

Recent Stories

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

11 hours ago
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

11 hours ago
 FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boa ..

FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

11 hours ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 ch ..

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one

11 hours ago
 UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

11 hours ago
 BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doin ..

BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar

11 hours ago
 Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precauti ..

Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines

11 hours ago

More Stories From World