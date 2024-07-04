Resin Art shines at Hail Artisans House Festival

Hail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Resin Art Corner, part of the Hail Artisans House Festival, captivated visitors of all ages over a span of thirty days.

This event showcased the beauty of resin art amidst a rich heritage and artistic atmosphere.

Resin art is a contemporary craft that involves blending liquid resin with another strengthening liquid in an artistic manner. Gradually, the mixture transforms into a solid material, resulting in various aesthetic shapes used in different fields. Artist Laila Saleh Al-Shammari, with five years of experience in resin art, presented her versatile creations.

She has adapted her production to include women's accessories, office and home decor, wall paintings, pens, serving plates, and more.

Al-Shammari utilizes a range of techniques, such as creating sea waves and shells, simulating geodes, incorporating natural materials like plants and flowers, and even incorporating local elements like coffee, cardamom, and the famous red sand "Al-Bathaa" of the Hail region.

Al-Shammari expressed her gratitude to the festival organizers for providing the opportunity to display these crafts in an appealing heritage environment. She emphasized the rewarding and financially lucrative nature of resin art, thanks to its high demand among art enthusiasts.