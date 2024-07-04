Resin Art Shines At Hail Artisans House Festival
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Hail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Resin Art Corner, part of the Hail Artisans House Festival, captivated visitors of all ages over a span of thirty days.
This event showcased the beauty of resin art amidst a rich heritage and artistic atmosphere.
Resin art is a contemporary craft that involves blending liquid resin with another strengthening liquid in an artistic manner. Gradually, the mixture transforms into a solid material, resulting in various aesthetic shapes used in different fields. Artist Laila Saleh Al-Shammari, with five years of experience in resin art, presented her versatile creations.
She has adapted her production to include women's accessories, office and home decor, wall paintings, pens, serving plates, and more.
Al-Shammari utilizes a range of techniques, such as creating sea waves and shells, simulating geodes, incorporating natural materials like plants and flowers, and even incorporating local elements like coffee, cardamom, and the famous red sand "Al-Bathaa" of the Hail region.
Al-Shammari expressed her gratitude to the festival organizers for providing the opportunity to display these crafts in an appealing heritage environment. She emphasized the rewarding and financially lucrative nature of resin art, thanks to its high demand among art enthusiasts.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
More Stories From World
-
French far right says absolute majority possible5 minutes ago
-
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw15 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia wins Presidency of ACAO Executive Council15 minutes ago
-
Germany summoned Turkish envoy over footballer's nationalist gesture25 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims & visitors to Madinah unite to plant 300 trees next to the Prophet's Mosque1 hour ago
-
KSrelief launches volunteer program for psychological support for earthquake-affected communities in ..1 hour ago
-
Voting begins in Britain's general election2 hours ago
-
Zambia seeks to strengthen ties with Croatia2 hours ago
-
Indian preacher not hiding after stampede, lawyer says2 hours ago
-
Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls2 hours ago
-
One crazy week: Biden debate fallout upends White House race2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi lauds socioeconomic achievements by Xizang, China2 hours ago