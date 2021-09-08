Resistance Calls Taliban Government Illegal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) deems the new Afghan government run by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) illegal.

"NRF considers the announcement of the Taliban's caretaker cabinet illegal and a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people.

We call on all Afghan citizens to continue their resistance against the occupation by the Taliban and its terrorist allies," the statement read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the radical group unveiled their caretaker "government." Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban leadership council, was named acting prime minister.