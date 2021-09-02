UrduPoint.com

Resistance Claims Hundreds Of Taliban Militants Killed In Fight For Key Valley

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:14 PM

Resistance forces controlling the Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan's last holdout against the Taliban (banned in Russia), said on Thursday that hundreds of Taliban militants had been killed or wounded in recent battles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Resistance forces controlling the Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan's last holdout against the Taliban (banned in Russia), said on Thursday that hundreds of Taliban militants had been killed or wounded in recent battles.

"Taliban casualties in the past 4 days: 350 killed, 287 wounded, 35 detained," a tweet on the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's unverified account read.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Sputnik that their forces had seized 11 checkpoints and killed 34 resistance fighters in the northern Panjshir province.

The Taliban began pulling forces to surround the valley a week after taking control of Kabul, despite saying they wanted to avoid bloodshed. The resistance says the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) has joined the Taliban in combat.

