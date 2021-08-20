(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Resistance forces killed and injured dozens of members of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in clashes to regain control over districts of Afghanistan's north-eastern Baghlan province, a source in the province told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Bismillah Mohammadi, the defense minister of the former Afghan administration, announced that resistance forces regained control over Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan.