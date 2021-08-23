UrduPoint.com

Resistance To Taliban May Result In Long-Term Civil War In Afghanistan - CSTO

Mon 23rd August 2021

Resistance to Taliban May Result in Long-Term Civil War in Afghanistan - CSTO

There are concerns that resistance to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) may result in a long-term civil war in Afghanistan, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) There are concerns that resistance to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) may result in a long-term civil war in Afghanistan, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday.

"There are fears that the emerging pockets of resistance to the Taliban may lead to the unfolding of a long-term civil war with unpredictable consequences for the security of not only Afghanistan but also a whole large region," Zas said said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

