Resolute Mining Strikes $160mn Deal With Mali Junta Over Detained CEO
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Australia's Resolute Mining said Monday it has struck a $160 million deal with the government of Mali, after its CEO and two other executives were unexpectedly detained.
The trio were arrested earlier this month after travelling to capital Bamako for what they thought were routine negotiations with the ruling military junta.
Instead, British chief executive Terence Holohan and two of his colleagues were "unexpectedly detained".
Resolute said it would pay the Malian government $80 million from "existing cash reserves", with a further payment of $80 million following in "coming months".
Since seizing power, Mali's leaders have vowed to claw back gold mining revenues from foreign companies operating in the country.
Resolute was now "working with the government on the remaining procedural steps for the release of the three employees", the company said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.
