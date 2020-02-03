The OIC Executive Committee, at its Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, convened at the Headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to consider the implications of the announcement of the current US Administration’splan, or the so-called "Deal of the Century";

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2020) The OIC Executive Committee, at its Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, convened at the Headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to consider the implications of the announcement of the current US Administration’splan, or the so-called "Deal of the Century";

Expressing its regret at the biased approach of the ‘plan’ that fully adopts the Israeli narrative and endorses the annexation of vast areas of the occupied land of the State of Palestine, under the pretext of security for Israel, the illegal occupying power, in flagrant violation of the principles of international law, the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,the United Nations Charter, and relevant international resolutions.

Proceeding from the principles and objectives of the OIC Charter,

Proceeding from the historical, moral and legal responsibility incumbentupon the Muslim Ummah and in full support of and solidarity with Palestine, its leadership and people,

Based on resolutionson Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif adopted by the successive regular and extraordinary Islamic summits and the Councils of Foreign Ministers, which stress that the Question of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif is the central issue of the Islamic Ummah, and that a comprehensive and just peace can only be achieved by ending the colonial Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine, with the City of Al-Quds being at its core, as an eternal capital for the State of Palestine, in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant UNresolutions,

Guided by the Charter and purposes of the United Nations, its relevant resolutions, at the forefront of whichis the principle of the inadmissibility of the acquisition of the territory of others by force, and condemning any positions, procedures and initiatives aimed at undermining the rights of the Palestinian people:

1- Reaffirms the centrality of the Palestine cause, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif at its core, to the entire Muslim Ummah, and reasserts the Arab and Islamic character of occupied East Al-Quds,the eternal capital of the State of Palestine;

2- Emphasizes that peace and security in the Middle East region, as a strategic option, will only be achieved with the end of the Israeli occupation, the full withdrawal from the territory of the State of Palestinein particular the Holy City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the other Arab territories occupied since June 1967, and enabling the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination and sovereignty over its airspace and maritime space, territorial waters and natural resources, in implementation of the principles of international law, relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative endorsed by the Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Mecca in 2005;

3- Affirms that the US administration’s ‘plan’, announced by the President of the United States on January 28, 2020 lacks the minimum requirements of justice and destroys the foundations of peace, including the agreed legal and international terms of reference for a peaceful solution and the need to respect and recognize the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to national independence and of Palestine refugees to return.

The ‘plan’ also undermines the principles of international law,including the principle of inadmissibility of the acquisition of the territory of others by force, thus legitimizing colonialism and its implications as well as destabilizing and threatening international peace and security;

4- Rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process, and calls uponall member states not deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form;

5- Calls upon the American administration to abide by the internationally agreed-on legal terms of referencefor a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

6- Reaffirms its rejection of any plan, deal, or initiative submitted by any party whatsoever, which is inconsistent with the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people as enshrined in agreed international legitimacy resolutions,or not in conformity with internationally recognized terms of reference of the Middle East peace process, foremost of which is international law, UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.



7- Holds Israel, the illegitimate occupying power, responsiblefor the deterioration of the situation on the ground because of its denial of relevant agreements, its defiance of international legitimacy and the continuation of the policies of colonization, annexation, settlement expansion, discriminationand ethnic cleansing, whichhave been perpetrated against the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem;

8- Warns Israel, the illegal occupation power, against taking any step or taking any measures to consolidate its colonial occupation in the territory of the State of Palestine, including annexation of any part of the occupied State of Palestine, and calls on the international community and international organizations to confront all these measures;

9- Condemns and rejects any positions issued by any party that support the protractionof the occupation and its expansionist colonial settlement design at the expense of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, at the forefront of which is the right to self-determination;

10- Affirmsfull support for the Palestinian people and its sole and legitimate representative, the Palestine Liberation Organization headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, while confronting any conspiracy targeting the Palestinian people’s inalienable legitimate rights, and in this regard,calls upon Member States to support all Palestinian legal, political and diplomatic efforts in all international fora;

11- Emphasizes the necessity for member states to work with states and institutions of the international community to assume their moral and legal responsibilities, first and foremost the United Nations and the Security Council, with a view to rejecting and confronting any action or proposal that is inconsistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions;

12- Emphasizes the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over all Palestinian land occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem, its airspace, maritime space, territorial waters, natural resources, and its borders with neighboring countries, and reaffirms its firm commitment to the two-state solution, based on ending the Israeli colonial occupation of the land of the State of Palestine and the realization of the right to self-determination, as the only internationally-endorsed solution based on international law and United Nations resolutions, and in accordance with the terms of reference of the peace process, and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative,adopted by the Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Mecca in 2005;

13- Emphasizes the adherence to peace as a strategic option for resolving the conflict, on the basis of the two-state solution that embodies the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, internationallyrecognized terms of reference and the Arab Peace Initiative, with all its elements and natural sequence, as presented in the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002, and reaffirms, in this regard, the importance of the Palestinian political initiative presented by His Excellency Mr.

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, before the UN Security Council on February 20, 2018 calling for an international peace conference and setting up of a multilateral international mechanism to re-launch a meaningful political peace process within a clear timeframe and based on the international consensusand the principles of international law;

14- Invites the Secretary-General to communicate to all relevant international parties the OIC's position against and rejection of any plan, deal, or initiative that does not meet the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, as well as the right of the Palestinians to return to their homes and property from which they were displaced and uprooted, in implementation of resolution 194, and decides to communicate the present Resolution to the President of the UN General Assembly and President of the UN Security Council as well as the Secretary General of the UN, and Calls for Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly to consider the situation in the occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of Occupied Palestine territory in the wake of the US Administration’s so-called Plan.