CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) After a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that the resolution of the Transnistrian issue was an internal matter of the republic, but Russia is ready to help.

Earlier in the day, Kozak arrived in Chisinau on a working visit, he met with Sandu, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vladislav Kulminski, Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu, Interior Minister Ana Revenco.

"The solution of the Transnistrian issue is an internal affair of Moldova, the parties must agree within the country. Russia is ready to provide assistance so that the parties come to an agreement, we are not ready to put forward our own terms of settlement," Kozak told reporters at a briefing.

Chisinau said that Sandu had assured him that there would be no blockade of Transnistria.

"Maia Grigorievna (Sandu) assured that there would be no blockade of Transnistria, the authorities are doing everything to prevent this, since Moldovan citizens also live in Transnistria," Kozak said.

Moldova also asked Russia to help in the disposal of ammunition from Transnistria, the parties agreed to cooperate on this issue, Kozak told reporters.

Chisinau and Moscow agreed on the mutual lifting of restrictions on the export of products, he said, adding that the countries must find a mutually beneficial solution to the gas issue.

Kozak said that Moldova and Russia would be friends and cooperate in the future.

"Stability has been established in Moldova, we have agreed on cooperation, on the beginning of a dialogue at the departmental level. We will be friends for sure," he said.